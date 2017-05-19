30-Year-Old Arrested, Charged After Pursuit Through Freeborn County

A 30-year-old man is arrested and charged after leading police on a pursuit through Freeborn County.

Albert Lea Police tried to pull William Oleson over for a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. this morning at 9th Street and Lincoln Avenue, when Oleson fled police.

Authorities say the pursuit covered about 47 miles of Freeborn County, reaching speeds of 115 miles per hour.

Officers deployed stop sticks near State Line Road, which ended the pursuit.

Oleson was taken into custody and is charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving after cancellation and giving false information to a police officer. 6 law enforcement agencies assisted the Albert Lea Police Department in the pursuit.