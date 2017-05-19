New Ulm Woman Sentenced In Fraud Case

A 40-year-old New Ulm woman is sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty to stealing from her employer.

Jennifer Sue Gieseke pleaded guilty in January to two of the 11 felony theft charges she faced.

She was accused of stealing over 135-thousand dollars by writing fraudulent check to herself from her employer of 14 years, Puhlmann Lumber and Design.

Gieseke was sentenced yesterday to 120 days in Brown County Jail and is required to pay restitution of $135-thousand dollars to Puhlmann Lumber.

