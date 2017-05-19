Riverfront Drive Traffic Restricted During Mural Painting

Traffic will be restricted to one lane this weekend, as mural painting on the retaining wall along south Riverfront Drive begins.

Weather permitting, work is expected to begin Sunday, May 21 near Liberty Park and is scheduled to wrap up during the week of May 28.

Traffic going north on Riverfront Drive will be restricted to one lane while the project is underway.

The mural will be painted by local artist Michael Cimino, and is designed to help enhance diversity to City Center public art.