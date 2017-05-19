New Online Tool To Connect Farmers, Cattle Producers

A new tool by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is allowing farmers and cattle producers to connect.

The Cropland Grazing Exchange Program is an online tool that has users register their location of their fields or livestock herds.

Users can then check out the interactive map on the MDA's website to browse the available land and line up an exchange.

The USDA says incorporating livestock into a cropping rotation can benefit the crop and livestock farmer in a number of ways, including improving soil health, increasing cropland fertility and reducing soil erosion.