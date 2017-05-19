Suspect Found At Fargo Hotel After Pursuit

A man who led police on a chase has been arrested at a Fargo hotel after abandoning his car and jumping into a cab.

Moorhead, Minnesota police tried to stop the man early Friday, but he sped away with officers in pursuit. Authorities say the suspect abandoned his car near Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church in Moorhead and got into a cab.

Investigators tracked the man down at the Red Roof Inn in Fargo where he was arrested without incident.