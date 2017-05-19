State Lawmaker Robbed at Gunpoint

A state legislator is OK after being robbed at gunpoint in St. Paul.

Police say Rep. Dennis Smith, of Maple Grove, was walking on Grand Ave. in St. Paul Thursday night when he was approached by a gunman. The suspect pointed the gun at Smith and demanded his wallet and phone. Smith complied then ran to the Salut Bar Americain restaurant and called police.

Officers brought a police dog to the scene to help search for the robber who has not been found.

-KEYC News 12