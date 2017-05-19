Knight Pride Week Brings Lots of Surprises

The middle and high school students at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Secondary school were able to enjoy a week of surprises.

The students were working on a different kind of assignment Friday-- a fast-speed walking scavenger hunt!

The staff at LCWM wanted to end the school year on a high note after having a bomb threat in March, so they planned a full week of fun events for their students.

Activities included nap time, spa time, dodge ball, a fun scavenger hunt, and even surprising them with a local radio station serenading them during lunch.



"Yeah, it feels like we're ending on a really high note, and it's good. I think we all needed this little break time," Paige Sittig said, a junior high school student said.



The week was part of their Knight Pride week, which is focused on promoting a positive school community.