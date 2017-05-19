Comment in High School Yearbook Creates Social Media Storm

A central Minnesota school district is investigating - and apologizing - after comments published in a high school yearbook set off a social media firestorm.

One of the comments in the Brainerd High School yearbook appeared on a page about noteworthy events, including the election of President Donald Trump. When students were asked how they feel about Trump, one is quoted as saying, "I would like to behead him. I do not like him."

Actor Scott Baio, a Trump supporter, retweeted an image of the page Friday and tagged Trump, the FBI and others. Within hours, the high school's Facebook page was flooded with angry criticism.

Brainerd Public Schools condemned the comment and says the administration had no prior knowledge of the comments in the yearbook.

-KEYC News 12