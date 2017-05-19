Students Reel In A Lesson On Fishing

Fourth and fifth-grade students at Monroe Elementary are learning to cast a line into Spring Lake Park.

This is the first year the school has offered a fishing curriculum.

Monroe Elementary Physical Education Specialist Scott Carlson says he's wanted to develop the unit for years to teach outdoor sports and lifelong skills.

For many students, this was their first time fishing.

Carlson said, "We've got a great location for Monroe Elementary students to be able to come down from the Hilltop or fish down here during the summer. It's a lifetime sport, and I thought it be great to teach the kids something that I think is in some dying a little bit in Minnesota."

Students learn about bait, tying notes, casting and types of fish they can catch.

The school had pole donated for the class.

?

--KEYC News 12