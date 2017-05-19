Dayton Names Day in Honor of No. 1 Minnesota Softball Team

Gov. Mark Dayton has named a day in honor of the University of Minnesota's softball team.

The Gophers are entering the NCAA Tournament as the top-ranked team in the country, with a 54-3 record during the regular season. Their record includes a 25-game winning streak. Still, the team wasn't seeded in the NCAA Tournament.

On Friday, the Gophers started the tournament with an 11-3 victory over Louisiana Tech in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Dayton declared Friday to be "National Number One Softball Team Minnesota Gophers Day."

He congratulated the team on its winning season, and wished them success as the tournament continues.

