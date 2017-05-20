Head-on Collision Sends Minor To Hospital

Just before 5 Saturday morning, a Dodge Avenger struck a semi-tractor head on.

According to the report, the accident happened on Highway 14 in Eagle Lake.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger is 17 years-old and was transported to MCHS in Mankato. She was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when she hit the semi-tractor. She did have her seat-belt on. The extent of her injuries are not listed in the report.

The driver of the semi-tractor is Michael Anderson of Clements. According to the report, he had his seat-belt on and sustained no injuries.