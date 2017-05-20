KEYC - DNR Urges to Let Wild Animals Stay Wild

DNR Urges to Let Wild Animals Stay Wild

By Angela Rogers, Reporter
Nicollet, MN -

Animals are coming out of hibernation and starting to have babies.
Here are some important tips the DNR wants the public to remember when it comes to wildlife young.
With spring-time comes many different animals being born, from baby birds to baby deer, and as cute as they are, the DNR is urging people to avoid disturbing or touching them.
 
"The people are often well-meaning but are usually doing more harm than good when handling wildlife and trying to interfere," Tim Koppelman said, a DNR assistant area wildlife manager said. 
 
The DNR has had many cases of people trying to help young animals they believe to be abandoned. But many times, the animal isn't actually abandoned at all, and interfering with nature's course could actually be harming the baby animal you're trying to help.
 
"In most cases, it's best to leave that animal alone, and let nature take its course. If they feel they do need to intervene and it is injured, your best course of action is to contact your local wildlife rehabilitation," Koppelman said. 
 
For many animals, it's normal for the parents to leave their young unattended for long periods of time. So there's no reason for alarm.
Baby birds can often be found on the ground or in shrubs when they're trying to flee the nest. The DNR says this is normal, and the parents are typically close by and will continue to care for their young until they're ready to be on their own.
Baby deer, or fawns, can be left for as long as 3 days by their mothers and that's pretty normal.
 
"Often times the mother is not too far away. We see this with deer, their fawns. It's a survival mechanism. The doe will leave their fawn unattended for several hours during the day. And often times she's not too far away, she goes off on her own to feed and rest herself. And most times she's within earshot; she's not far away at all. Which gives the impression the fawn is abandoned when it's really not," Koppelman said. 
 
This is also common with baby rabbits, baby squirrels, even baby turtles. The DNR is saying giving the baby animals the best chance of survival is by leaving them alone and making it easy to remember with this catchy phrase-- "If you care, leave it there."
 
Koppelman says the best thing you can do is just give it time. Watch and wait for several hours keep an eye on it from a distance to find out if it really is abandoned.
 
"The biggest message is just let wildlife be wild in most cases. Sometimes it's hard to see the animal suffering, but that animal is not going to waste," Koppelman said. 
 
If you are absolutely certain an animal is orphaned, call your local rehabilitation center to handle the situation. They have the proper equipment and proper diets for those animals. The DNR also says getting bitten or injured yourself is a concern, as these are wild animals and you never know how they're going to react.

