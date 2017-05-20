Brainerd High School Sophomore Speaks After Alleged Yearbook Comment

For its 2017 yearbook, Brainerd High School dedicated a page to President Donald Trump.

Editors asked students their thoughts on the president, and shared the quotes next to their picture.

Now one sophomore is speaking out after the comment she allegedly said stating "I want to behead him" reached national attention.

15-year-old Camryn says she had no idea a conversation with a classmate last September, would lead to nationwide attention.

She says the classmate never said she was working for the yearbook when she asked about then-candidate Donald Trump.

Brainerd Sophomore Camryn says, "I did not say, 'I want to behead him.' I did not say, 'I am going to behead him.' I just said, 'Well I'm sure we all wouldn't mind him being beheaded,' - something along those lines," Camryn said. "But there was never the direct quote, 'I do not like him. I would like to behead him."

That conversation exploded on social media 8 months later, with the help of at least one celebrity. Former "Joanie Loves Chachi" actor Scott Baio shared the photo, tagging the president, the FBI, Sean Hannity and Kellyanne Conway.

The Secret Service said today that it is investigating.

Camryn hasn't heard from them, but says she reached out Saturday.

Camryn says she's been most scared by the reaction from adults.

--KEYC News 12