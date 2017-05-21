Keeping the Buzz Alive

If you like eat things like apples and strawberries or if you just enjoy looking at flowers then you already have an appreciation for honeybees.

"Did you know that bees are the only insect that supply a product to the human food supply," said Mark Hewitt, Sweet Cheeks Honey owner.

While walking around the Minnesota State Fair, Mark and Sara Hewitt happened upon a honeybee demonstration.

"We watched it for a while and didn't stop talking about bees for the rest of the day and bought a book which is dangerous. The book is what made us do it because once you start reading about them, you're like how do they do it! And so we had to see for ourselves," said Hewitt.

What began as two hives has grown to twelve in just three years.

"We do basically everything. We're about three miles from where we live, all our stuff is stored there, when we get the honey done we take it and extract it and then we'll store it there and sell it from there too. We produce every fall and we sell out by springtime. I wish I could go to a farmer's market and sell it but I can't because it's already all been bought," said Hewitt.

"We like to say we have the sweetest honey in Southern Minnesota. A lot of people say our honey tastes differently than other people's honey. They feed on a lot of different flowers and blossoms so it definitely makes a difference in the flavor," said Sara Hewitt, Sweet Cheeks Honey owner.

Bees are pretty sensitive to their surroundings. A recent study by the University of Minnesota found a major factor affecting hive health was the lack of forage.

"There's actually too many bees in the city because there's too many bees in the population, they're all fighting for that same forage. Be aware where other hives are because if you have too many bees in an area and they're fighting over that same forage they're just not going to get enough nutrients," said Sara Hewitt.

It's not as simple as setting them and forgetting them things like a pollen patty, and probiotic are used to jumpstart hives, from there, beekeepers have to worry about keeping the bees from swarming.

"When they swarm they actually take all of the foraging bees so all the bees that are going out bringing in food, leave with the old queen so the new queen has nothing but nurse bees in there so it actually puts the original hive behind schedule," said Mark Hewitt.

Another factor affecting bees includes the use of pesticides.

"I'm not terribly concerned, it is a big deal if we don't have any bees, we lose a lot of our pollinated crops, fruits and nuts and things like that," said Mark Hewitt.

"I think a little bit of it needs to be common sense on the beekeepers part too and I'm a farmer so I have both sides so I understand it better. I don't want to put my bees right next to a crop farm because I know they'll spray this and that and there's always a chance of something happening so I always try to put them farther away where they won't get spray drift. There's a lot of things we can do and I think everybody is working together better than they used to," said Mark Hewitt.

Like avoiding spraying midday, plant pollinator friendly and supporting your local beekeeper.

