Mayo Clinic Opens News Ambulance Facility

The Mayo Clinic's new ambulance facility had an open house Sunday.

People from around the community were able to check out the new space and have some fun with a rollover simulator, a fire safety simulator, play with rescue equipment.

The construction of the facility cost Mayo Clinic 1-point-6 million dollars.

They moved into the building in November and say even though they already had an impressive response time of less than 2-minutes, the building has allowed them to be even faster and in this business, every second counts.

Ambulance Operations Supervisor John Clarey, his favorite part is the garage itself.

"Between when we left the fire department and we were in the hospital, our trucks sat outside and ran 24 hours a day, depending on the weather outside. So to be inside now, it's so incredible to just come out, come out get in a nice truck and away they go," Clarey said.



Gold Cross says they're able to use this as a great recruitment tool. Right now they have 13 full-time E-M-T's and paramedics and they're looking to have a full staff. Which they say haven't had for several years.