Highway 14 Construction Starts Monday

Highway 14 construction might slow down your commute starting Monday.

MnDOT is telling travelers to expect lane closures and intermittent ramp closures on Highway 14 from 3rd avenue to highway 22.

The construction will start Monday and go for about two weeks, pausing on weekends.

The crew will be patching up deteriorated pavement.



"The rougher the ride, the more unsafe it gets for all of us. And the highway 14 bypass was built in the late 70s, so some of the concrete out there is pretty old... and this is just a patching, rough repair job, to hold us to next season when we have a full blown project," Rebecca Arndt said, the MnDOT Public Affairs coordinator said.



MnDOT also wants to remind all motorists to slow down and use caution when passing the workers and equipment. If you'd like to learn more about where the potential traffic snags might be, call 511 or head to 511mn.org.