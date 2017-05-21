Body Found In Mississippi River

The body of a Wisconsin man missing for ten days is found in the Mississippi River.

29-year-old David Reckase was last seen struggling in the main channel of the river.

His body was discovered Saturday afternoon between New Albin, Iowa and Reno, Minnesota, about 30 miles away from where he was last seen near the Cass Street Bridge in LaCrosse.

Crews had been searching for him since last Tuesday.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time.

--KEYC News 12



