Nail-Biter in Arkansas Sends Mavericks to National Championships

For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.

The best of three series took a few extra days. The Mavericks won game one 1-0 last Thursday. The Bisons took game two 3-2 on Friday. The tie-breaking game three was scheduled for Friday afternoon but was postponed with Harding leading 4-3.

When the game resumed Sunday afternoon, the Mavericks trailed until the top of the 7th. With two outs, Ashley Thell knocked Alyssa Rickels home and McKenzie Paap scored on an overthrown ball to give MSU the lead.

The Mavericks earned the 7-6 victory and the Central Region Title to advance to the NCAA D-II Championships in Salem, Virginia.

The 59-7 Mavericks will face Southern Indiana on Thursday at 3PM. We'll have more from the Mavs all week on KEYC News 12.