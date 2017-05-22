Madelia Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Accident

A 36-year-old Madelia Man is killed in a two-vehicle accident last night.

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on County Road 13 and 810th Avenue in Madelia Township just after 5 last night.

Authorities say Daniel Trullinger, of Madelia was traveling north on 810th avenue and 30-year-old Angel Valdez of Madelia was east on County Road 13.

Both were taken to the Madelia Hospital following the crash.

Valdes was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Trullinger died at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.