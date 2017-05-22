Three Arrested, Charged In Jackson County Meth Bust

Three people are arrested and charged after a meth bust in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and K9 Bosco executed a search warrant at 510 Sheridan Street in Jackson Thursday night just before 11.

Officers found several items used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Police arrested 23-year-old Benjamine Schroeder, of Jackson, 20-year-old Christopher Breitbarth, of Jackson, and 32-year-old Autume Haar, of Estherville, Iowa.

All three have been charged with the aid and advise possession of substances with the intent to manufacture methamphetamine.

Haar was also charged with Fifth Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.

All three are being held at the Jackson County Jail on $30,000 bail. This case remains under investigation.