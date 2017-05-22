MIDDAY INTERVIEW: New Business Networking Event In Mankato

Greater Mankato Growth's Jonathan Zierdt joined us this Midday to talk about a new business networking event coming to Mankato. Prime Your Business, which is presented by KEYC News 12 and Fox 12 Mankato, will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, September 25 at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel & Event Center in Mankato. Former known as the Business Showcase, the event is meant to focus on stimulating business interactions while incorporating concepts for further attendee engagement.

Zierdt also spoke about job numbers from April, and the growth in the manufacturing sector.