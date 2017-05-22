Falling Tree Accident Leaves Woman In Critical Condition

Officials in an eastern Minnesota city are working with businesses and property owners to remove trees in danger of falling after a woman was critically injured when a tree fell onto a restaurant's patio this month.

Micki Scott was injured when a large tree fell onto her while she was at Punch Pizza in Wayzata on May 6. Her husband says she's been in intensive care for two weeks.

City officials brought in an arborist to examine the forest area near the restaurant. City Manager Jeffrey Dahl says the arborist reported that the tree appeared to be diseased. The city has removed additional trees that posed as a threat.

Dahl says the city has submitted a claim with its insurance company and they're reviewing the information.