Buckle Up Stencil Campaign Teams Up With Statewide Seat Belt Enforcement

ST. CLAIR, MN -

Award Recipient, Chad Swehla says, "It could've been worse if I was not buckled up."
Chad Swehla was driving a snowplow when he was rear ended by a semi on interstate 90.
And today, he is being awarded by law enforcement for making the right choice when getting in his plow.
Blue Earth County Sheriff, Tom Coulter says, "It's just to reinforce the importance being buckled up inside the vehicle and why it's the first and most important thing you can do once inside. You just never know when a crash like this is going to happen."
Swehla says, "A little extra incentI've, didn't know anything about it until today that there was an award for it."
With seatbelt enforcement effort being a focus right now, one local Boy Scout Troop teamed up with law enforcement and the Toward Zero Deaths program.
Boy Scout Troop 130, Lucas Kruse says, "I was looking for an Eagle Scout project to do for my boy scout and I needed a really good project so I started asking around."
That's when the Buckle Up Stencil Campaign arose.
And now Boy Scouts are spray painting across Blue Earth County...
Working with local organizations to allow boys to paint the message in parking lots.
Kruse says, "I've really gotten more attached to this project over the past couple months ive been doing it and planning it out and it's just such good thing to do to put these around and it keeps everyone safe on the road."
From 2011-2015 38 percent of the 1,379 people killed while riding in motor vehicles were not wearing seat belts.
Coulter says, "It's been slowly increasing but it's kind of gotten to that point where its gotten stagnant so we really need to reach out and get the people that aren't putting on their seat belts."
Boy Scout Troops will be finishing up their spray painting this weekend.
If you'd like your organization to be a part of the Buckle Up Stencil campaign, there's still time.
You can do so by emailing Lucas at: lucas.kruze@actek.com

--KEYC News 12

