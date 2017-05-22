YWCA Announces New Summer Cycling Program

YWCA announces a new summer cycling program for middle school girls.

Girls on the run is one of YWCA 's well known programs, but an addition program need for middle school girls brings a new program this summer.

Girls and Gears programming will include empowering and motivating activities to build self–esteem and develop a strong sense of team, where every girl counts.

Girls and Gears participants will be introduced to all types of cycling including mountain biking, paved trails, mechanical skills for bike maintenance, healthy habits, and more.

Director of programs for women and girls, Amy Jordan says, "We have seen there's an additional need for programming for middle school girls in our community.We are so excited to pilot that this summer. We've had some great community partners help in the creation of the program itself so we are really excited to start this."

Girls and gears will be held Sunday evenings starting June 11. Registration is open but space is limited.

For more information about YWCA Mankato visit mankatoywca.org or call 507-345-4629.

--KEYC News 12