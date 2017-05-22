Bright And Bold: New Mankato Art Mural

Traffic on South Riverfront Drive in Mankato will be reduced to one lane for a few days making way for new art.

Originally the painting was scheduled to start yesterday, but due to the rain, the start date was pushed back to today.

The mural is spearheaded by local artist, Michael Cimino.

The design aims to enhance diversity in the city center's public art.

The mural will feature colorful angles and triangles stretching all across the retaining wall.

"When we were in the design meetings it was all about bright, pattern, and bold, said artist Michael Cimino. "We wanted something that was really impactful as a gateway into the arts and cultural district here in Mankato. It's not so much about the history of Mankato. It's not so much about being inspired by the surroundings or anything like that. It's about making this abstract work of art. That really just as you drive or as you walk by, just as a huge WOW factor."

Michael and his team may have gotten a late start on the painting, but they're still expected to finish incredibly fast...by the end of this month.