Stadium Road Closed Till July

More street closures to talk about in Mankato. As a main artery to MSU–Mankato will be cut off.

Starting at 7 AM Tuesday, Stadium Road will be closed for reconstruction.

The closure will be in place from Ellis Avenue to Stoltzman Road along stadium hill. Reconstruction efforts will focus on the road maintenance, repaving road

services, as well as improving city sidewalks along the roadway.

"If you've driven stadium Road here, there's a lot of deficient curb and gutter sections. The road is in really poor shape and it's just in need of a new surface treatment," said Landon Bode with the City Of Mankato.

An alternate route will be Stoltzman road to Riverfront Drive and North to Warren Street.

The road is expected to reopen July 17th, if not earlier.