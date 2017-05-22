More Recycling Pick Ups Could Be Coming To St. Peter

Recycling bins in St. Peter maybe getting picked up more often.

Right now, residents of St. Peter have the recycling pick up every other week. A new measure proposed by the City Council would increase recycling pick up to every week.

The hope is by increasing recycling pick up, people will start recycling more.

The new proposal will also serve as an extension for the city's current recycling and garbage hauler LJP for over four years.

"The data from our hauler and other sources seems to suggest that if we go to every week recycling, the weight of the recycling, in other words, the amount of recycling that people put in their recycling curby will go up, which hopefully means the amount of garbage that we put in our landfill will go down. That's good for the environment. It's a little bit of a cost savings, and so we hope that change comes about," said City Administrator Todd Prafke.

St. Peter's City Council will be discussing and hopefully voting on the measure Monday night.

If passed, earlier pick up could start as early as July 10th.

