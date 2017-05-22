Legislative Session Coming To An End, Possible Special Session Looms

As the day went on, it became less likely the needed budget bills would get passed by the midnight deadline.

That has many lawmakers saying they need to at least get the deals in place by May 22 adjournment so they can complete the work of the 2017 Legislative Session in a possible special session.

Sen Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls) said, "I do feel confident that we have the opportunity to get the bills put together and agreed with the governor on and then we'll find out what the next step is to move them forward, that's if we can have it done by midnight tonight."

It's been a long weekend for lawmakers, that had a few upsides.

The House and Senate were able to pass budget bills for agriculture, higher education, jobs, environment and natural resources and legacy funding over the weekend and early Monday morning.

Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) said, "You negotiate, there's some stuff you have to get, and you usually get it. There's some stuff you can't live without, you usually get that, and then there's some stuff you trade away and so everybody feels like they get something and I think that's most of what we've seen so far in the bills."

But still up in the air are some of the key budget proposals.

GOP Leaders and Governor Mark Dayton have been working behind closed doors to find ways to compromise on 45 billion dollars of government spending over the next two years, including that for transportation.

Rep. Paul Torkelson (R-Hanska) said, "Funding issues are of course the most difficult. Where the money goes is very important. In transportation, we have kind of a natural conflict between roads and bridges on one side and then transit issues on the other."

Other key budget bills include state government, taxes, E-12 education and health and human services.

These bills need to be in place by the end of June to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Another priority is bonding, with money for South Central College and the security hospital, but it's one of the many things still in flux.

Rep. Jack Considine (DFL-Mankato) said, "Continue to try to push MSU into the bonding bill, but it has been changing. Right now, I believe we're up to 995 million."

But while the leaders work, many rank and file members are finding themselves on the sidelines until they're called.

Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) said, "Do something then we wait, so very none-productive to be honest the last day or two, so you're pretty much watching from the sideline and you actually have a very people in on the negotiation."

And that last minute grind has some lawmakers saying there should be some measures in place to prevent this eleventh-hour push.

Rep. Clark Johnson (DFL-North Mankato) "Earlier target deadlines for conference committees would help out a lot, and then that 24-hour rule. I still think it makes a lot of sense. I think it's valuable for Minnesota to see the bills for 24 hours to catch any mistakes and what's in it."

Late in the afternoon, the House and Senate passed the Public Safety Finance Bill.

In what's already been passed, it includes funding for St. Peter's Minnesota Square Park Pavilion and area veteran's memorials projects.

There is also a waiver for farmers who need to comply with the buffer law, that can provide eight extra months.

Those are currently waiting for the governor's signature.

One thing for the governor and lawmakers to decide is an estimated $1.5 billion dollar surplus.

GOP lawmakers want to use it for tax breaks for Minnesotans, while DFLers say it should go to other budget areas.

As the hours wane in this session, many lawmakers are keeping track of their items in these omnibus bills to see if they make the cut.

