The city of Waseca takes a first look at the bids for construction of Tink Larson field after it was burned to the ground in an alleged arson last year.

The process is taking a unique path, with 26 different aspects of the project being bid on.

And it's that unique process that kept the project from getting the go-ahead at tonight's Waseca City Council special meeting.



The bid was broken up to give local companies a shot the project, as well an effort to increase in-kind donations on the project.

In the end, five of the components were not bid, and four of them came in drastically over the estimate.

Making moving forward a risky endeavor.



So the city opted to wait. They'll be able to hold the bids they want for 60 days, while they assess how to move forward.

The city would like to begin construction at the end of summer.

