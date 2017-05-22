The Fink's: A Baseball Family

Northfield wins 16-3.
The Springfield Tigers know how to take home state titles, and one last name in particular is consistently on the roster for those championship teams.
For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.
Caswell Park played host to the Valley Conference Showcase Friday night in North Mankato. Ten of our local teams battled on the softball diamond.
The MSU softball team battled Harding in game two of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals Friday afternoon in Searcy, Arkansas. The Mavericks needed just one win Friday to take the best of three series and advance to the Championships. The Bisons topped the Mavericks 3-2 in game two to force a 3rd contest. The teams were able to get in an inning and a half before lightning delayed the game. They'll pick game three back up on Saturday at 10AM.
The MSU softball team didn't disappoint Thursday in game one of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The 6th-ranked Mavs battled the 2nd-rated Harding Bisons. The Mavericks earned the 1-0 win in 10-innings to improve to 58-6 on the season. Game two of the best of three series is set for 12PM on Friday in Searcy, Arkansas.
Thursday at 11AM, the 6th-ranked MSU softball team will take the diamond in Searcy, Arkansas for the the NCAA D-II Super Regionals.
The NCAA tournament is finally here, and MSU comes storming into the tourney fresh off being crowned NSIC tournament champions.
A 36-year-old Madelia Man is killed in a two-vehicle accident Sunday night.
Three people are arrested and charged after a meth bust in Jackson County.
For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.
Workers sifting through some donations at a Maplewood used clothing store got quite a surprise.
The body of a Wisconsin man missing for ten days is found in the Mississippi River.
