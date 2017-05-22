KEYC - The Fink's: A Baseball Family

The Fink's: A Baseball Family

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Reporter
Connect

The Springfield Tigers know how to take home state titles.

And one last name in particular is consistently on the roster for those championship teams.

Anyone who follows the Springfield Tigers knows all about the Finks, right now Isaac is the latest snapping records and playing on state tournament teams.

But part of that success comes from having his father as a coach, and all those friendly competitions with his brother Alex who's now playing professional baseball.

"Isaac has always had a chip on his shoulder to do better than him, and it's kind of interesting, because during high school they never talked, they fought, and now Alex is here teaching at our school, and they're best friends, and they help each other out. As a father, that's a great thing, and I'm glad to see they're finally getting along and not being so competitive with each other," said Bob Fink, Springfield Tigers head coach.

A competitive relationship that's fueling Isaac to be his best.

"Seeing all the things that he's done, and he comes back and maybe brags a little bit to me about what he's done in the past and everything, it kind of drives me when I go to the gym by myself. I want to work," said Isaac Fink, Springfield Sophomore. 

"I want to get better, when I go to the batting cage, I see how he's hitting, I want to get better hitting, he's a great player to, and it's nice to have that guy to want to go toward, and work towards being as good as," added Isaac.

Baseball runs in the family, Isaac and his father Bob helped bring a state championship to Springfield last year.

"Coaching your own son is enjoyable, and the only thing different last year, is he's probably the only player I didn't coach on last year's team, I just let him be him, and it's been an honor to coach him, he's a humble kid, a good person, and I feel fortunate to be coaching him, and a great baseball player too," said Bob.

For all the accolades and goals Isaac and Alex have achieved, their father has been there  for every hit and basket along the way.

"He's been coming down to the field since I was four to play catch, and he's always been willing to put the extra work in, even for me now, wanting to get ready for the season, he's staying down for an hour to hour and a half after practice working out with me, I'm sure he doesn't always want to do that, but he never complains, and I couldn't be luckier as a son to have something like that to push me to get better. He only coaches me when I ask, and that's nice to sometimes," said Alex Fink.

"He and my brother have helped a lot, because they've both had experience throughout this all, my dad kind of just opens the gym for me, brings me down to the batting cage, it's just a lot of extra work, and you just really enjoy every moment of it. He tells us to have fun, and if you have fun, you're going to go out there, and not care, and that's when you play the best too," said Isaac.

That mentality has led to a 14–4 record for the Tigers baseball squad coming into this week, and both Bob and Isaac are hoping to bring another state title home this year   while Alex is continuing his baseball career  playing for the Lake Eerie Crushers, an independent team in the Frontier League.

--KEYC News 12

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Mankato Boys Lacrosse Falls To Northfield

    Mankato Boys Lacrosse Falls To Northfield

    Monday, May 22 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-05-23 02:54:34 GMT

    Northfield wins 16-3.

    Northfield wins 16-3.

  • The Fink's: A Baseball Family

    The Fink's: A Baseball Family

    Monday, May 22 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-05-23 02:49:45 GMT

    The Springfield Tigers know how to take home state titles, and one last name in particular is consistently on the roster for those championship teams.

    The Springfield Tigers know how to take home state titles, and one last name in particular is consistently on the roster for those championship teams.

  • Nail-Biter in Arkansas Sends Mavericks to National Championships

    Nail-Biter in Arkansas Sends Mavericks to National Championships

    Monday, May 22 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-05-22 04:07:57 GMT

    For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.  

    For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.  

  • Caswell Plays Host to Valley Conference Showcase

    Caswell Plays Host to Valley Conference Showcase

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:45:40 GMT

    Caswell Park played host to the Valley Conference Showcase Friday night in North Mankato. Ten of our local teams battled on the softball diamond. 

    Caswell Park played host to the Valley Conference Showcase Friday night in North Mankato. Ten of our local teams battled on the softball diamond. 

  • Bisons Top Mavs 3-2 to Force Game Three

    Bisons Top Mavs 3-2 to Force Game Three

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:44:43 GMT

    The MSU softball team battled Harding in game two of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals Friday afternoon in Searcy, Arkansas. The Mavericks needed just one win Friday to take the best of three series and advance to the Championships. The Bisons topped the Mavericks 3-2 in game two to force a 3rd contest. The teams were able to get in an inning and a half before lightning delayed the game. They'll pick game three back up on Saturday at 10AM.

    The MSU softball team battled Harding in game two of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals Friday afternoon in Searcy, Arkansas. The Mavericks needed just one win Friday to take the best of three series and advance to the Championships. The Bisons topped the Mavericks 3-2 in game two to force a 3rd contest. The teams were able to get in an inning and a half before lightning delayed the game. They'll pick game three back up on Saturday at 10AM.

  • Kral's Solo Homer and Ries's Pitching Gem Lifts Mavs to 1-0 Win in 10-Innings

    Kral's Solo Homer and Ries's Pitching Gem Lifts Mavs to 1-0 Win in 10-Innings

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:51:11 GMT

    The MSU softball team didn't disappoint Thursday in game one of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The 6th-ranked Mavs battled the 2nd-rated Harding Bisons. The Mavericks earned the 1-0 win in 10-innings to improve to 58-6 on the season. Game two of the best of three series is set for 12PM on Friday in Searcy, Arkansas. 

    The MSU softball team didn't disappoint Thursday in game one of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The 6th-ranked Mavs battled the 2nd-rated Harding Bisons. The Mavericks earned the 1-0 win in 10-innings to improve to 58-6 on the season. Game two of the best of three series is set for 12PM on Friday in Searcy, Arkansas. 

  • 2nd-Ranked Bisons Don't Scare the #6 Mavericks

    2nd-Ranked Bisons Don't Scare the #6 Mavericks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:51:27 GMT

    Thursday at 11AM, the 6th-ranked MSU softball team will take the diamond in Searcy, Arkansas for the the NCAA D-II Super Regionals.

    Thursday at 11AM, the 6th-ranked MSU softball team will take the diamond in Searcy, Arkansas for the the NCAA D-II Super Regionals.

  • MSU Set For Regionals

    MSU Set For Regionals

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:03:55 GMT

    The NCAA tournament is finally here, and MSU comes storming into the tourney fresh off being crowned NSIC tournament champions.

    The NCAA tournament is finally here, and MSU comes storming into the tourney fresh off being crowned NSIC tournament champions.