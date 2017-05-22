The Fink's: A Baseball Family

The Springfield Tigers know how to take home state titles.

And one last name in particular is consistently on the roster for those championship teams.

Anyone who follows the Springfield Tigers knows all about the Finks, right now Isaac is the latest snapping records and playing on state tournament teams.

But part of that success comes from having his father as a coach, and all those friendly competitions with his brother Alex who's now playing professional baseball.

"Isaac has always had a chip on his shoulder to do better than him, and it's kind of interesting, because during high school they never talked, they fought, and now Alex is here teaching at our school, and they're best friends, and they help each other out. As a father, that's a great thing, and I'm glad to see they're finally getting along and not being so competitive with each other," said Bob Fink, Springfield Tigers head coach.

A competitive relationship that's fueling Isaac to be his best.

"Seeing all the things that he's done, and he comes back and maybe brags a little bit to me about what he's done in the past and everything, it kind of drives me when I go to the gym by myself. I want to work," said Isaac Fink, Springfield Sophomore.

"I want to get better, when I go to the batting cage, I see how he's hitting, I want to get better hitting, he's a great player to, and it's nice to have that guy to want to go toward, and work towards being as good as," added Isaac.

Baseball runs in the family, Isaac and his father Bob helped bring a state championship to Springfield last year.

"Coaching your own son is enjoyable, and the only thing different last year, is he's probably the only player I didn't coach on last year's team, I just let him be him, and it's been an honor to coach him, he's a humble kid, a good person, and I feel fortunate to be coaching him, and a great baseball player too," said Bob.

For all the accolades and goals Isaac and Alex have achieved, their father has been there for every hit and basket along the way.

"He's been coming down to the field since I was four to play catch, and he's always been willing to put the extra work in, even for me now, wanting to get ready for the season, he's staying down for an hour to hour and a half after practice working out with me, I'm sure he doesn't always want to do that, but he never complains, and I couldn't be luckier as a son to have something like that to push me to get better. He only coaches me when I ask, and that's nice to sometimes," said Alex Fink.

"He and my brother have helped a lot, because they've both had experience throughout this all, my dad kind of just opens the gym for me, brings me down to the batting cage, it's just a lot of extra work, and you just really enjoy every moment of it. He tells us to have fun, and if you have fun, you're going to go out there, and not care, and that's when you play the best too," said Isaac.

That mentality has led to a 14–4 record for the Tigers baseball squad coming into this week, and both Bob and Isaac are hoping to bring another state title home this year while Alex is continuing his baseball career playing for the Lake Eerie Crushers, an independent team in the Frontier League.

