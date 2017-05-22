The Mavericks Reflect on Win Over Harding

The MSU softball team battled Harding in game two of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals Friday afternoon in Searcy, Arkansas. The Mavericks needed just one win Friday to take the best of three series and advance to the Championships. The Bisons topped the Mavericks 3-2 in game two to force a 3rd contest. The teams were able to get in an inning and a half before lightning delayed the game. They'll pick game three back up on Saturday at 10AM.