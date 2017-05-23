Cold, Wet Weather Limits Fieldwork For Minnesota Farmers

A cold, wet week limited Minnesota farmers to less than three days suitable for fieldwork.

But the weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says even with those tough conditions, 39 percent of total spring wheat, barley and corn emerged. When conditions allowed, field activities involved planting and spraying last week.

The week's rains increased topsoil moisture supplies to 99 percent adequate to surplus.

Minnesota farmers are nearly finished with spring wheat planting, at 99 percent completion. Spring wheat conditions were rated 93 percent good to excellent.

Corn planting advanced 10 percentage points to 94 percent complete, and corn conditions are 82 percent good to excellent.

Soybeans are 72 percent planted, four days behind last year but still ahead of average.