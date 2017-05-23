KEYC - Police Arrest 23-Year-Old In Concert Bombing In Manchester

Police Arrest 23-Year-Old In Concert Bombing In Manchester

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger
Connect
  UPDATED 7:08 a.m.
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion.
    Police, however, have spoken only of ``an improvised device'' used in the attack.
    IS says ``a soldier of the caliphate planted bombs in the middle of Crusaders gatherings'' then detonated them. It did not say whether the attacker was killed.
    The group claimed that ``30 Crusaders were killed and 70 others were wounded,'' higher than the totals confirmed by authorities in Manchester.
***
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. is working closely with the British government as it investigates the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. 
    Tillerson released a statement Tuesday saying that ``our hearts go out to the families of those who have lost loved ones and to those injured in the attack.'' 
    He says: ``While it is too early to determine those responsible for this atrocity, we are working closely with the British government and supporting their efforts to investigate and respond to this attack.''
    Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her ``deepest sympathy'' to all those affected by Monday's bomb attack at a Manchester pop concert, where 22 people were killed. 
    In a statement issued Tuesday, the monarch said ``the whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury''. 
    She thanked police and the emergency services, and expressed admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded to the attack: ``With humanity and compassion to this act of barbarity.'' 
    Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack.

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  