Police Arrest 23-Year-Old In Concert Bombing In Manchester

UPDATED 7:08 a.m.

The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion. Police, however, have spoken only of ``an improvised device'' used in the attack. IS says ``a soldier of the caliphate planted bombs in the middle of Crusaders gatherings'' then detonated them. It did not say whether the attacker was killed. The group claimed that ``30 Crusaders were killed and 70 others were wounded,'' higher than the totals confirmed by authorities in Manchester.

***

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. is working closely with the British government as it investigates the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Tillerson released a statement Tuesday saying that ``our hearts go out to the families of those who have lost loved ones and to those injured in the attack.''

He says: ``While it is too early to determine those responsible for this atrocity, we are working closely with the British government and supporting their efforts to investigate and respond to this attack.''

Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her ``deepest sympathy'' to all those affected by Monday's bomb attack at a Manchester pop concert, where 22 people were killed.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the monarch said ``the whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury''.

She thanked police and the emergency services, and expressed admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded to the attack: ``With humanity and compassion to this act of barbarity.''

Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack.