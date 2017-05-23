Iowa Man Gets 3 Years Of Probation For Asbestos Violations

An Algona man has been given three years of probation for asbestos violations.

57-year-old Gary Christianson was sentenced last week. He'd pleaded guilty to one count of failing to notify state and federal authorities about building renovations that involved asbestos. Prosecutors dropped other charges in exchange for his plea.

The violations occurred from about November 2014 through January 2015. The facility southwest of Algona had asbestos on its pipes and in floor tiles.