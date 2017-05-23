Man's Body Recovered From Mississippi Following Search

Authorities have recovered a man's body from the Mississippi River in St. Paul, but they don't yet know if it's the man who ran toward a river bluff after officers pulled him over in an SUV.

Crews searched by boat and by air Monday for the man who abandoned the vehicle, ran toward the river bluff and disappeared into some woods.

The Minnesota State Patrol helicopter joined the search for the driver, using infrared equipment. St. Paul and Minneapolis firefighters also used boats to check the river.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office was notified about a body in the river near the Ford bridge shortly before 5 p.m. Monday and recovered it.