Minnesota Lawmakers In Overtime To Finish $46 Billion Budget

State lawmakers are due back at the Capitol to wrap up work on the next state budget after a tense finish to the regular legislative session.

Legislative leaders and Gov. Mark Dayton struck a deal as time ran down toward a required midnight adjournment Monday. It included coming back in an immediate special session needed to plow through the details.

Both House and Senate are due in floor sessions at 3 p.m. Wednesday, giving lawmakers time to finalize details beforehand.

A big sticking point in the deal was how to use a $1.65 billion surplus.

The two sides agreed to put $660 million of a big surplus toward tax relief and $300 million toward roads and bridges. Another $50 million goes to expand preschool offerings.