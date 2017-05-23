Remains Of Freeborn County Soldier Return Home Thursday

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office is inviting residents to pay their respects to a soldier, whose remains are coming home this week.

Glaydon Iverson was killed in action aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma, during the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Iverson was an Emmons resident.

His remains went unidentified for 75 years, until recently, when the Navy was able to positively identify him using DNA.

the motorcade from the Freeborn/Steele county line on I-35, then west on I-90 and south on Bridge Av, to Fountain St and then south on Broadway Av N, where the hearse will stop in front of the Albert Lea American Legion. The Legion honor guard will present arms and show respect for Glaydon. The procession will then continue on to Main St W and then south on Hwy 69 to the county line, where the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office will pick up the escort. The motorcade is expected to pass through the northern county line just before 3 p.m., arriving in Albert Lea around 3:15 p.m. Residents are invited to come out along Bridge Av, Fountain St or along Broadway Av N and show your respect for Glaydon. On Thursday, the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office will escort

A memorial service will be held for Iverson at 1:30 p.m. May 27 in the Emmons Lutheran Church, just south of Albert Lea.