BCA Report Complete in Mankato Officer Involved Shooting

The investigation of the Mankato Police officer involved in a New Year's Eve shooting has been completed and charges are being determined.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recently turned the report over to Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott.

McDermott says he will not be the prosecuting attorney because of the potentially perceived conflict of interest with his wife being a member of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

McDermott says Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall will review the case instead and will determine whether charges are warranted against Officer Gary Schnorenberg.

McDermott says he expects a decision within a few weeks depending on the case load in Stearns County.

Schnorenberg responded to an alleged altercation at the Country Inn and Suites on December 31st and 33 year old Chase Tuseth, was shot and killed during attempts to restrain him.

