Minnesota Breeder Inspection Records, Complaints Not Public

Critics say keeping the inspection records of Minnesota pet breeders secret leaves pets at risk and pet owners in the dark.

While the list of breeders licensed by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health is available, inspection reports and complaints are not public.

Maggie Dickenson of St. Paul had recently purchased a puppy that became sick less than a day after she brought him home. She fears the animal got infected at a pet store or at the breeder.

Dickenson says inspection records should be public so people are aware of the conditions the animals lived in before purchasing them.

The Minnesota Pet Breeders Association says its members need secrecy to protect themselves from aggressive activists who may overreact to inspection results.