Mankato Area Public Schools Announce Spirit of Youth Award Winners

The Mankato Area Public School's Community Education Recreation has announced the 2017 Spirit of Youth Award recipients. They will be honored at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 24 in the Lincoln Community Center auditorium.

The Honorees include:

Outstanding student organization

Project For Teens--Mankato Area Public School's East and West high schools and Loyola High School

Outstanding student (senior high school)

Morgan Lynn Anderson--Mankato Area Public School's East High School

Outstanding students (elementary school level)

Raleigh Thill, Jayden Cline and Tony Burkhardt--Mankato Area Public School's Rosa Parks Elementary School

Outstanding coaches

Linda Felsheim and Rebecca Zenk--Mankato Area Public School's East and West high schools' adaptive bowling

Outstanding non-profit organization

Educare Foundation

Outstanding business partner

Youth Employment Acceleration Program (YEAP)

Todd Riemann--MTU Onsite Energy

Eric Else--EI Microcircuits and Kato Cable

Outstanding educators

Professors James Rife and Theresa Solano--Minnesota State University, Mankato

Mankato Area Public School's Science Fair Mentors

Outstanding community members

Troy Studer--Youth Mentor, ACES school-age care, Mankato Area Public School's Washington Elementary School

Carla Chesley--Mankato Area Public School's Central High School

The Spirit of Youth Awards is sponsored by the Mankato Area Public School's Community Education & Recreation Department Advisory Council.

--KEYC News 12