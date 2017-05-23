KEYC - Mankato Area Public Schools Announce Spirit of Youth Award Winne

Mankato Area Public Schools Announce Spirit of Youth Award Winners

By Mitch Keegan, News Director
MANKATO , MINN. -

The Mankato Area Public School's Community Education Recreation has announced the 2017 Spirit of Youth Award recipients.  They will be honored at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 24 in the Lincoln Community Center auditorium.

The Honorees include: 

Outstanding student organization
Project For Teens--Mankato Area Public School's East and West high schools and Loyola High School

Outstanding student (senior high school)
Morgan Lynn Anderson--Mankato Area Public School's East High School

Outstanding students (elementary school level)
Raleigh Thill, Jayden Cline and Tony Burkhardt--Mankato Area Public School's Rosa Parks Elementary School

Outstanding coaches
Linda Felsheim and Rebecca Zenk--Mankato Area Public School's East and West high schools' adaptive bowling 

Outstanding non-profit organization
Educare Foundation

Outstanding business partner
Youth Employment Acceleration Program (YEAP)
Todd Riemann--MTU Onsite Energy
Eric Else--EI Microcircuits and Kato Cable

Outstanding educators
Professors James Rife and Theresa Solano--Minnesota State University, Mankato
Mankato Area Public School's Science Fair Mentors

Outstanding community members
Troy Studer--Youth Mentor, ACES school-age care, Mankato Area Public School's Washington Elementary School
Carla Chesley--Mankato Area Public School's Central High School

The Spirit of Youth Awards is sponsored by the Mankato Area Public School's Community Education & Recreation Department Advisory Council.

--KEYC News 12

