New Ulm Couple Houses Collection Of Nearly 70 Clocks

By Kelsey Barchenger
In the middle of a fast–paced world, a unique collection helps time stand still.

But at a home in New Ulm, half past the hour means a step back in time.

Time. It's often a constant reminder

Vernie Roseanu, of New Ulm, said."Either time to get up or time to go to bed or time to eat."

And for Vernie and Betty Roseanu, it's a reminder of years of endurance and patience.

The Roseanu's said, "49 years, 59 years, see I'm starting to lose my memory."

And It doesn't wait for you to catch up.

Betty said, "Time goes by real fast nowadays, especially now it flies."

But over the years, they've found a way to make time stand still.

It started with just one tick.

Vernie said, "My mother and father in law lived on a farm by St. Peter. He would fix clocks. These were all painted and he wanted someone to remove the paint so her mother and I, we took the paint off and refinished them."

And from there?

Vernie said, "Big and small we got them all"

He isn't pulling your leg, the constant chimes of their nearly 70 clocks echo off the walls of their New Ulm home.  

Betty said "Some of them, they look so nice, you just gotta get them.. just like my wife."

They come from near--some just down the street.

And far.--across the world in Germany

Each with singing a distinct melody.

Vernie said, "A certain chime–gives you, it brings back memories of a lot of things."

Some take them back to paradise, while others remind them of late loved ones.

But all take them to a cherished moment in time with good company.

Vernie said, "We were together when we bought that, and that one, togetherness. That's the name of the game."

And after nearly 59 years together, they know time isn't endless,

Betty said, "I hope after we're gone, I hope somebody takes good care of it."

Each chime and each memory, they hope will stand the test of time.

