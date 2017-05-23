KEYC - St. Peter Is Getting Ramped Up Recycling

St. Peter Is Getting Ramped Up Recycling

By Tom Clements, Weekend Meteorologist
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. -

The city of St. Peter is going to be getting a little greener, as recycling pick-ups will begin happening every week.

That's good news for the city's trash hauler, JLP.

Now, even more, recycling materials will be coming through JLP facilities, as the St. Peter City Council approved to increase recycling pickups to every week starting July 10th.

"The communities that we service that go every week generate up to 19 pounds more per week, per family, "  said  JLP President and owner Larry Biederman.  "It takes away that need when your recycling cart is full to throw it in the garbage in order to get rid of it."

Out of the 11 communities that JLP services, St. Peter is the only one not having its recycling picked up every week. Now with the City Council going to weekly recycling pickups, along with a contract extension, the JLP can focus on new technologies and new ways of recycling.

"One of the things that we hope to get out of this is to have the ability to use a new type of truck that has an auger to pack the materials, rather than the blade system, said Biederman. "The truck is lighter, therefore we can carry more in each load and maybe not make as many trips."

Recycling has become a mainstay in the Midwest, and by the looks of things, there's certainly no shortage of material to recycle.

"I think we've done a good job in this area of the country. When you look nationwide, we are ahead of other states as far as meeting the goals of 70% recycling in the metro areas," added Biederman.
 

