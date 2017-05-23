Saint Peter's Pavilion Getting A Little Help Towards Restoration - KEYC

Saint Peter's Pavilion Getting A Little Help Towards Restoration

Posted: Updated:
By Tom Clements, Weekend Meteorologist
ST PETER, MN -

St. Peter's Pavilion will be getting a little help towards its restoration project thanks to the Minnesota legislature.

The Minnesota Square Park icon is in need of a facelift and lawmakers were originally hoping for $450,000 towards the restoration project, but after negotiations and the whittling down of the Legacy budget, the city of St. Peter will receive $200,000 towards the pavilion.

That's almost a quarter of what is needed for the nearly $900,000 project.

"The old pavilion is really showing it's age, and to see the picture of the new pavilion and what that could look like and be, just the functionality expands so greatly from a roof with a bunch of steps and a platform to expanded electricity and storage and all sorts of things,"  said  St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce Ed Lee.

The money will be provided through the Minnesota Legacy Fund, that's dedicated to looking out for Minnesota's natural and cultural resources.

The bill is awaiting Governor Dayton's signature.

