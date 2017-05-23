KEYC - Local Officials Wait For State Lawmakers To Pass Unfinished Budg

Local Officials Wait For State Lawmakers To Pass Unfinished Budget Bills

MANKATO, Minn. -

As the regular session slipped away, Governor Mark Dayton and legislative leaders reached tentative agreements on the framework for several budget deals, but the details still need to be worked out as a special session gets well underway.

On the transportation side, the deal coming together includes $300 million, only half of what people say is needed.

Blue Earth County Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg said, "To me this is exciting. Well, some people say you're only getting half, but half is so much better than zero."

Until Blue Earth County started collecting a half a percent sales tax to fund roads, state appropriations were the only funding source for county construction work.

But for the past few years, the state has failed to pass a transportation bill

Stuehrenberg said, "Our residents pay in the taxes year after year; we expect to get that money back to help build those roads up."

State lawmakers also say they've reached a tentative agreement a $660 million tax bill which includes the needed authorizations for area cities including Mankato and North Mankato to collect on the voter-approved sales tax extensions from last fall.

Greater Mankato Growth Patrick Baker said, "Two big buckets that that sales tax is going to go to, critical infrastructure in both Mankato and North Mankato and throughout the region and the other one is regional recreation facilities."

State approval for the sales tax was part of last year's tax bill, which was ultimately vetoed.

Also lingering from last year is a bonding bill, with a framework of $990 million.

Area leaders are keeping a close eye on the funding it could provide for bridges, St. Peter's Security Hospital and South Central College.

Baker said, "We have some critical bonding projects in our region. I think everybody's waiting to see what that final list of bonding projects is going to be."

The final versions of the budget bills are still waiting to be released and head for a vote.

Then, waiting for Governor Dayton to provide the final pen strokes to indicate the work is complete.

--KEYC News 12

