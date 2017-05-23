Truman Woman Battles Flesh Eating Bacteria

Patient Tammy Stevens says, "I didn't know if I was going to make it or not and I was just worried about my kids."



Tammy Steven's battle with necrotizing fasciitis began the night of January 18th.



Stevens says "I worked that day, felt fine that night. I had a little bit of a headache so I decided to go to bed early and then about midnight I woke up and I had really bad chills for a couple of hours."



The next morning she made an appointment and was treated for influenza.



Stevens says, "Monday I went back because I still wasn't feeling well and they did the chest CT and thought possibly it could be pneumonia so I was treated for that."



Three days later she was in the ER after she could barely get out of bed.



Stevens says, "Normally I would never go to the doctor three times in one week so something in my gut was telling me to get back in there."



Tammy was then taken to the progressive care unit and diagnosed with diabetic ketoacidosis.

But everything wasn't adding up to nurse practitioner Kelly Taylor.



Mayo Clinic Health Systems Nurse Practitioner, Kelly Taylor says, "The thing that struck me was they had done a cat scan of the chest which showed a mass on her right chest. What I was expecting to find when she told me she had hip pain and I sent her back down to the scanner was that she had metastatic breast cancer."



But when the call came back that there was free air in her thigh indicating an infection, Kelly knew they didn't have much time.



Taylor says, "We hadn't even gotten the cat scan of the abdomen and pelvic yet I contacted Rochester to get the ball rolling because I knew that this was and she needed surgery."



Stevens says, "The first thing I asked is am I going to lose my leg because I knew you could lose limbs. I was very scared."



Taylor says, "I didn't know if she was going to make it through the night."



Tammy was flown to Mayo Clinic in Rochester where she was immediately taken into surgery.



Stevens says, "In 26 days I had 17 surgeries."



Each one cutting away infected tissue until there was no longer any bacteria.



Steven says, "There was days I felt better but other days it felt worse. I was so thankful for my family they were over there the whole time."



Tammy's recovery started in Rochester for 31 days; she's been back in Fairmont for 30 days, where her strength continues to build.



Taylor says, "It was intensive process. It required daily dressing, changing 3 times a day, physical therapy, occupational therapy."



Stevens says, "My husband patches my wounds three times a day. There's two left open yet. I get IVs once a day."



Cherishing every day, Tammy is just happy to be home.



"I appreciate every day. It's brought my whole family real close."

