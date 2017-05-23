KEYC - P.J. Fleck Steal The Show On Gopher Road Trip

P.J. Fleck Steal The Show On Gopher Road Trip

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
The Gopher Road Trip is a whirlwind tour of University of Minnesota coaches throughout the state.
They made three stops today including Owatonna and Fairmont. Their final stop was Turner Hall in New Ulm.
 
For the three headliners this evening, there were three distinct stories about where their programs are at. Although they suffered a disappointing first round loss in the NCAA tournament, Richard Pitino's men's basketball team finally came into their own, and look to be one of the top teams in the country next year.
 
Over in hockey, Don Lucia's squad has no problem consistently being a top 10 team. But his Gophers are also consistently underperforming. They haven't won a national title since 2003.
 
As expected, new Gopher football coach P.J. Fleck stole the spotlight in New Ulm. An instant fan favorite before winning a single game for the maroon and gold, Fleck says it may take time, but a championship is guaranteed.
 
