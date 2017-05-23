Tough Sophomore Season Motivated Maverick Seniors

The MSU softball team is in Salem, Virginia gearing up for this year's NCAA D-II National Championships. The squad is the 2nd-seed in the 8-team field.

This season, the Mavericks are breaking records left and right. They had the longest win streak in program history (with 28) and most wins (59) on the season. For this year's senior class, it's a dream come true for their final season with the purple and gold.

Back in 2015 (the seniors' sophomore year), the Mavericks weren't pleased with their performance. The squad went 38-23 missing the NCAA D-II Tournament for the first time in 8-years.

The Mavericks face Southern Indiana on Thursday at 3PM in the first round of the National Championships. We'll have more from the Mavs on their match-up with the Screaming Eagles Wednesday on KEYC News 12.