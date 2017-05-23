Tough Sophomore Season Motivated Maverick Seniors

Pitino and Lucia join the University of Minnesota's new head football coach in New Ulm
The MSU softball team is this year's NCAA Division-II Central Region Champions. With their thrilling Sunday over the Harding Bisons, the 59-7 Mavs return to the NCAA National Championships for the 3rd time in program history. The squad faces Southern Indiana on Thursday at 3PM in Salem, Virginia. We'll have more from the Mavericks all week on KEYC News 12.
Northfield wins 16-3.
The Springfield Tigers know how to take home state titles, and one last name in particular is consistently on the roster for those championship teams.
For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.
Caswell Park played host to the Valley Conference Showcase Friday night in North Mankato. Ten of our local teams battled on the softball diamond.
The MSU softball team battled Harding in game two of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals Friday afternoon in Searcy, Arkansas. The Mavericks needed just one win Friday to take the best of three series and advance to the Championships. The Bisons topped the Mavericks 3-2 in game two to force a 3rd contest. The teams were able to get in an inning and a half before lightning delayed the game. They'll pick game three back up on Saturday at 10AM.
