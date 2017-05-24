High Water Levels Close Area Near Minnesota River In New Ulm

In New Ulm, high water levels have closed a portion of a park near the Minnesota River.

The city says the water access site, lower parking lot and boat ramp at Minnecon Park are underwater.

The park, located on North Street, is closed until high water levels recede on the Minnesota River.

The city says other portions of Minnecon Park are open for public use. They do want to warn residents that high water levels can pose an additional safety concern for those headed out on the river.