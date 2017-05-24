Dayton Signs Bill To Protect Businesses From ADA Compliance Lawsuits

Governor Mark Dayton signs a bill into law to help protect small businesses from the American Disabilities Act compliance lawsuits.

This stems from multiple abusive lawsuits filed under the American Disabilities Act that targeted businesses across the state, including right here in Mankato.

Greater Mankato Growth's Director of Government and Institutional affairs, Patrick Baker says, we have seen about 70 businesses hit by the Abusive ADA lawsuits.

Baker says, "It's hard to be 100 percent in compliance so this will hopefully be a step toward actually getting to compliance in a way that allows our businesses to do it effectively and efficiently and really there's no kind of benefit continuing to pay pretty hefty settlement fees with these attorneys."

Under the new bill, businesses must be given a 60 day notice before a lawsuit can be filed.