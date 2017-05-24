Blasting at Jefferson Quarry Still Suspended For Jordan Sands At This Point

Blasting by Jordan Sands at the Jefferson Quarry in Mankato is still being suspended by the city nearly a month after an explosion that was felt around the Minnesota River Valley.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety has met with Jordan Sands and independent consultants performing the investigation to discuss preliminary findings.

At this point there is no final answer, but the company is looking .

Mankato Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson says,"Right now, nothing has changed from earlier, there still is no blasting occurring and we haven't made a decision on that. They have conferred with both public safety and city leadership about what a process would look like in order to move forward."

Bengtson says the city has completed around 40 inspections with no structural damage to report.

He says the written suspension of Jordan Sands' explosives permit is only for the Jefferson Quarry site.

---KEYC News 12